The Lady Wildcats had two games last week and lost both of them, dropping their season record to 0-8.
Hosting Bagley Thursday night, Laporte trailed 25-9 at the half in a 51-11 loss.
Alyssa Moss led Laporte with six points, with Anna Marie Jaspers scoring the other three points.
Leading the Flyers was Kathryn Agnew with 11 points and Sadie Fultz scored nine.
This week Laporte travels to Lake of the Woods and hosts Bertha-Hewitt.
Storm blasts Laporte
Hill City-Northland got off to a great start, jumping out to a 40-18 lead over Laporte in their home game Feb. 22.
That was all the cushion the Storm would need as they held the Wildcats to only four second-half points in a 62-22 win.
Jeana Taylor scored all nine of her points in the first half to lead Laporte. Jaspers finished with seven points and Moss had four.
Hunter Ahonen scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the first half. Lanne Spangler scored 14 points and Annika Spangler added nine.
