Laporte ended the week on a high note as they returned home from Indus Thursday night with a straight-set win.
The Wildcats held on to win the first set 25-21, easily won the second 25-13 and the third 25-20.
Laporte finished the match with 28 kills, 13 ace serves and 45 digs.
Harley Lahr led with 12 kills, Izabel Padgett had 10 and Jeana Taylor added three.
Both Padgett (15-15) and Kate Shadrick (11-11) were perfect on serve, while Lahr (14-15) and Taylor (6-7) only had one error. Padgett led with five aces, Lahr had four, Shadrick two, with Logan Bauman and Taylor each having one.
Leading the team in digs was Lahr with 14, Morgan McDougall had 11, Taylor six, and both Abby Richardson and Shadrick had five. Bauman and Lahr each had a solo block.
Laporte closes out the regular season this week with Clearbrook-Gonvick coming to town.
Laporte falls at home
The Lady Wildcats were looking to keep their winning streak alive when they hosted Lake of the Woods Oct. 12, but they did not get off to a good start and ended up losing in straight sets.
Laporte, which came in with a 10-10 record and two-match winning streak, dropped the first 25-12, and the next two 25-5 and 25-10.
The Wildcats finished with only six kills and did not have an ace serve. They did, however, finish the night serving at 93 percent.
Perfect on serve were Shadrick (5-5), Lahr, Kylee Reimer and Taylor each (4-4) and Padgett (3-3), while McDougall (6-7) only had one error.
Lahr led the team with two kills, with Logan Bauman, Shadrick, Padgett and McDougall each having one.
