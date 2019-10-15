The Lady Wildcats improved their season record to 14-7 by having two very good days at recent tournaments held at Bigfork and Northome-Kelliher schools.
Laporte went 5-1 over the two days, beating Littlefork-Big Falls, Northland, Northome-Kelliher, Indus and Red Lake, while losing to only Nashwauk-Keewatin.
In their first match against Littlefork at Bigfork Oct. 5, Laporte overcame a slow start to win in three sets. The Vikings took the opener 25-18, but Laporte won the next two 25-7 and 15-10.
Laporte was one missed serve away from going 100 percent. Ava Smith-Day (15 attempts), Kortni Kerby (14), Matia Erickson (13), Audrey Kline (seven) and Kiley Hamilton (five) were all perfect. Smith-Day and Erickson each had three aces, and Kerby two.
Smith-Day also led the way with six kills, while Hamilton, Kerby and Michelle Smith-Day each had four. Harley Lahr led with 16 assists.
In their next match against Northland, Laporte won 25-22 and 25-10.
Hamilton had a team-high six kills, Kerby four, and Lahr, Alyssa Moss and Ava Smith-Day three each. Lahr finished with 14 assists.
Erickson (14), Hamilton (nine) and Kline (six) were perfect on serve with Hamilton and Lahr each having two aces.
Defensively, Hamilton led with four digs, with Kerby and Kline each having three.
Laporte’s bid to go 3-0 was squashed by Nashwauk-Keewatin, who took both sets 25-16 and 25-23.
Ava Smith-Day led with six kills, with both Hamilton and Kerby putting down four. Lahr led with 10 assists.
Kline (10), Smith-Day (six) and Erickson (five) were perfect on serve with Hamilton leading with two aces.
Erickson had 14 digs on defense, and both Lahr and Kline had seven.
Wildcats win 3 matches
Laporte went 3-0 on the day at the Northome-Kelliher Tournament Oct. 7.
The Wildcats beat the hosts 25-19 and 27-25, Indus 25-19 and 25-20 and Red Lake 14-25, 25-20 and 15-6.
In the opener against Northome-Kelliher, Laporte had 27 kills and served at 92 percent with 10 aces.
Hamilton led with eight kills, Kerby had seven, Ava Smith-Day five and Lahr four. Lahr also had 15 assists.
Lahr (19) and Kerby (five) were perfect on serve with Lahr having five aces. Smith-Day 13) only had one error with four aces.
On defense, Erickson led with eight digs.
Against Indus, Laporte had 27 kills and 12 aces, but only served at 88 percent.
Lahr finished with 20 assists while Hamilton led with eight kills. Kerby and Michelle Smith-Day each had six kills, and Trenyce Jernberg three.
Serving perfect were Erickson (six), Ava Smith-Day (four), and Kerby and Moss (three). Hamilton and Michelle Smith-Day each had three aces, and Jernberg and Lahr two each.
In the back row, Erickson had five digs, and both Lacey Lahr and Harley Lahr three each.
In their final match against Red Lake, Laporte had 24 kills but only served at 87 percent until the third set were they only missed one serve.
Hamilton led with eight kills, Kerby seven and Ava Smith-Day five. Kerby had three kills in the third set and Smith-Day two. Harley Lahr finished with 16 assists.
Kerby (nine) was the only Wildcat perfect on serve, including going 6-6 in the third set, while Lahr finished with six ace serves.
