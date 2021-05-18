You have to go back to the 2011 season to find the last time Laporte beat Walker-Hackensack-Akeley in baseball.
The Wildcats won that game 5-1, but lost the next two, 4-1 and 12-2 in the playoffs.
Facing each other for the second time this season Friday in Walker, Laporte jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 13-2 heading into the bottom of five. WHA scored twice to keep the game going, and scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh, but came up short 15-12.
If not for two runs in the top of the seventh on two wild pitches after an error and three walks, who knows what the final score would have been.
Alex Forseman got the win but could not finish as he exceeded the pitch count without getting an out in the seventh as WHA’s first two batters reached on infield errors. He allowed 10 runs on nine hits and four walks, and struck out five.
Wyatt Johannsen came on in relief to get the final three outs including striking out two. He allowed an RBI double, a wild pitch scored the second run and the defense committed another error that allowed WHA’s final two runs to score.
WHA had 10 hits to Laporte’s seven, but three Wolves’ pitchers gave up 12 walks to Laporte’s four. The Wolves also had seven fielding errors and three base-running errors, compared to Laporte’s eight errors, of which six came in the final two innings.
Bryce Kline had three hits for Laporte including a two-run double in the second. Johannsen had a double and RBI single, Gibson Smith three walks, Forseman a RBI double and walk, Ethan Moss two walks, Zach Evans two walks and Caine Richardson a single.
Leading WHA in hits were Triston Fidler with three singles and a RBI double, Caden Opheim with a RBI double and single, Logan Watts with two singles, Christian Moe with a single and three RBIs on an error and two sacrifices, and Kenseth Taylor with a RBI single and walk.
Forseman drove in the first run with a double in the first, and two batters later Smith’s grounder to third scored a run with a low throw to first getting by the fielder allowed another run to score. An inning-ending 6-3-5 double play got WHA out of the inning.
Laporte scored four more runs in the second on two doubles and four walks. WHA scored their first run in the bottom half as Carson Strosahl scored on a throwing error. They had three base-running errors in the frame, including runners thrown out at third and second.
After WHA scored a run in the third on an error, Laporte answered with four in the fourth. WHA committed three errors in the inning and Laporte had two hits.
Laporte scored twice more in the fifth on two singles and two walks for a 13-2 lead. WHA started the bottom half of the fifth with singles by Fidler and Opheim. After a Forseman strike out Strosahl was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Moe followed that with a sac fly, Taylor ripped a RBI single and Riley Johnson walked. A 6-4 fielder’s choice ended the threat.
WHA cut the lead to 13-8 with four runs in the sixth. Opheim had a RBI double, Moe a RBI ground out and two more runs scored on a dropped fly ball.
This week WHA has games at Hill City-Northland and Blackduck, and hosts Pequot Lakes. Next week they wrap up the regular season hosting Northome-Kelliher and playing Fosston at Bemidji State University.
Wolves win!
The Wolves snapped a seven-game losing streak Thursday at Bemidji State University, scoring 11 runs in the fifth inning to beat Red Lake 14-4.
Moe pitched all five innings to get the win. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks, and struck out five.
Trailing by one run entering the fifth, WHA sent 14 batters to plate. They recorded four hits and two walks, and got a lot of help from Red Lake’s defense that committed four errors. Four of the hits were for extra-bases.
Opheim had two RBI doubles, Fidler a two-run double, Carson Strosahl a RBI double, with Fidler and Caiden Strosahl a each reaching by walk and scoring a run.
Red Lake scored three runs in the first on two errors and a walk. In the second they added another run on a walk and single.
WHA’s first three runs came in the third as Logan Watts led-off with a walk. Opheim reached on an error with Johannsen followed with a single. Watts scored on a wild pitch, with Opheim and Johannsen both scoring on an error.
Sebeka wins at Walker
WHA fell behind visiting Sebeka 6-0 Thursday night in Walker, but over the next few innings cut the lead to 10-6.
The Trojans broke the game open with eight runs in the top of the seventh on their way to a 19-6 win.
Sebeka only had nine hits to WHA’s six, but four Wolves’ pitchers walked 14 batters.
Opheim had two singles, while Fidler, Johannsen, Carson Strosahl and Moe each had a hit. WHA batters also struck out 15 times.
Strosahl, Watts, Taylor and Smith all pitched for WHA, with Strosahl going the first four innings. Strosahl had four of WHA’s strike outs.
After Sebeka scored six in the top of the first, WHA answered with three. Watts reached on an error, Fidler walked and Opheim followed with a RBI single. Johannsen drove in the second run on a single and would score on an error.
WHA added another run in the third as Moe walked and scored on a wild pitch. In the fifth, both Opheim and Johannsen reached on errors, with Opheim scoring on an error and Johannsen on Strosahl’s single.
The Wolves managed to get a runner in scoring position in both the sixth and seventh, but were unable to scratch out a run.
Nevis wins 15-5
Five WHA pitchers held host Nevis to only five hits, but it was the 16 walks and three errors that led to a 15-5 five-inning loss May 11.
The Tigers scored all the runs they would need with eight in the first inning. They scored seven more in the third.
Johannsen got the start but was relieved by Watts in the first inning. Smith, Opheim and Taylor also saw action and held the Tigers to six runs.
WHA only had four hits with Fidler, Opheim, Johannsen and Taylor each collecting one. Moe walked twice, with Carson Strosahl and Taylor both reaching base via a walk.
The Wolves scored four runs in the fourth on Taylor’s two-run single, Moe’s bases-loaded walk and Johnson’s ground-out.
In the fifth, Fidler led off with a single and scored on a wild pitch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.