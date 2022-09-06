Senior running back Justin Clyde scored his first touchdown of the season Friday night on a 43-yard run midway through the first quarter.
That score cut Warren-Alvarado-Oslo’s lead to 12-6, but unfortunately Laporte wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter as they fell 56-14.
Clyde had a highlight reel night with 142 yards on 19 carries. He also led the team with 17 tackles as an outside linebacker and recovered a fumble. His second score came in the fourth quarter on a 13-yard run.
Also having a solid game were Caleb Howg with nine tackles, and Wyatt Lahr , who finished with eight tackles and caught a two-point conversion pass from Richard Mallem. Avery Hadrava finished with seven tackles and blocked two extra points and Hudson Smith had one sack.
Lincoln Ryan, one of two co-head coaches, was proud of how his guys played, and of the great mindset they continue to show.
“Regardless of the outcome, there are a lot of positives we can take from this game. We’re only going to get better from here,” Ryan said.
Laporte was unlucky when they left points on the field twice. The first time came early in the second period when a recovered fumble was overturned, and the Ponies scored on the next play.
The second time came toward the end of the first half as Laporte failed to score when they drove to the 10-yard line.
