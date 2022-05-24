Over the last several years the Laporte community has had little to celebrate when it comes to its sports’ teams, but that changed this season with the JH baseball team.
Made up of mostly seventh- and eighth-graders with a handful of sixth-graders, the Wildcats finished the season with a 9-0 record, winning eight of their games by 10 runs. Their only close game was a 9-0 shut out over host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
“It was an incredible season,” said first-year coach Coach Steve Patterson who, along with Gerald Moe, was tapped to lead the team. But a day before the season began Moe had to go into the hospital for a heart procedure. Stepping up to replace him was Andy Hadrava, who coached many of the players last year and when they were younger.
“Andy had coached most of these kids since they were like 7 years old, so he knew most of them. When I asked him to help me coach the season, I was happy he said yes. He gave up a lot to help coach this team.”
With about 18 players on the team, Patterson said his focus was to get every player in each game. “We were blessed with having some really good hitters on our team so we could get an advantage almost right away.
It also helps having two really good pitchers who threw a lot of strikes and didn’t allow that many runs.
Patterson credits Moe for his work with star pitchers Justin Honer and Tyler Stinar, both eighth-graders. “Last year Justin was a thrower, but this year he was a pitcher. What a difference this year made.”
Honer and Stinar threw a lot of strikes, and that led to a lot of strike outs. In one game against WHA, Stinar struck out nine. And in the final game with Cass Lake-Bena May 16, he had eight K’s through four innings. Zach Honer, Justin’s younger brother, then came in and struck out the side in the fifth for an 11-0 win.
The other starters are catcher Avery Hadrava, infielders Thaoden Hartman, Atticus Hartman, Ryder Kampfer, and outfielders Alex Eisenbarth, Keaton Smith and Damon Forseman. Hadrava, Eisenbarth, Forseman, Smith and Thaoden Hartman are all eighth-graders, and Kampfer and Atticus Hartman are seventh-graders.
The rest of the team consists of eighth-graders Jordan Dagestad and Dayne Nielsen, and sixth-graders Evan Eisenbarth, Andrew Lindquist, Logan Molash, Mason Shadrick, Brayden Smerud and Landon Weeks.
Laporte opened the season blitzing Nevis 18-0 and 21-4, followed by a 20-4 win over Northome-Kelliher, 16-5 and 9-0 wins over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 18-4 at Pine River-Backus, 16-5 over Mahnomen-Waubun, 10-0 at Bagley and 11-0 over Cass Lake-Bena to finish the season May 16.
“It was a great season for the guys. They’re happy as heck and they deserve it. They worked hard,” Patterson said. “Teams that we thought were we going to get beat bad by, we ended up 10-running them. The guys also believed they could win every game. We had some guys new to baseball, but Gerald and Andy were so good working with them.”
All the work the players put in, and the time the three coaches sacrificed paid off. The Wildcats finished as the only undefeated team in the area, which hopefully bodes well for the team in the future.
