After three shut-out losses, Laporte was able to score a couple touchdowns Friday night in a 52-16 loss to undefeated Blackduck which, coming in, had only allowed two touchdowns in their first three games.
Unlike their previous two games, the Wildcats got off to a slow start as Blackduck scored three times in the first quarter. They scored three more times in the second and once in the third.
Laporte scored the only points of the four quarter with Wyatt Johannsen returning to the line-up to score twice. He finished the game with 93 yards on 12 carries.
Caleb Howg scored both two-point conversions and finished with 39 yards rushing.
Gibson Smith had 58 yards on six carries and Isaiah Johnson four carries for 20 yards. Smith also had 76 return yards on six attempts.
Johnson completed four passes for 11 yards with Kaden Reierson catching one for seven yards.
Coach AJ Dombeck said he was proud of how his team played.
Johannsen also led Laporte with eight tackles, while Noah Reimer and Chis McDougall each had seven. McDougall also had two sacks and a batted pass.
This week the 0-4 Wildcats host Goodridge-Grygla for Homecoming. The Chargers come in with a 1-3 record, getting their first win of the season over Northern Freeze.
