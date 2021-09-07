Laporte’s defense forced two fumbles and sacked the quarterback seven times in their opening game Thursday night at home, but the offense never got on track and the Wildcats fell 44-0 to Warren-Alvarado-Oslo.
“I was pleasantly surprised how well our defense played, but we just couldn’t generate any offense,” said Coach AJ Dombeck.
Caleb Howg forced and recovered a fumble, and Dylan Smith recovered a fumble.
Owen Tisland led Laporte with eight tackles and three sacks, Justin Clyde had nine tackles and a pass deflection, Howg finished with six tackles and a sack, Hudson Smith had three tackles and two sacks, Caine Richardson had four tackles, Dylan Smith two tackles, one sack and recovered a fumble, and Wyatt Lahr had three tackles.
The defense also forced two turnovers on downs.
Laporte rushed for only about 20 yards with Howg carrying the ball five times for 16 yards. Quarterback Richard Mallen had two keepers for four yards and completed one pass to Tisland for five yards.
On special teams, Richardson had 17 return yards and Clyde 16.
Both teams forced a punt on each opening possession, but on the Ponies’ second, they were able to move the ball deep into Laporte territory.
Howg recovered the first fumble at the four, but on the next play a Laporte runner was taken down in the end zone for a safety. The Ponies followed that by returning the free kick for a touchdown. They added another touchdown in the quarter and one in the second for a 22-0 lead.
The Ponies scored twice more in the third and returned another punt for a score late in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.