When Nevis and Laporte faced each other Friday night, one team was going to get their first win of the season.
Laporte played great in the first quarter, but a long pick-six gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead, and they scored 41 more points in the second quarter on their way to a 56-0 win.
Coach AJ Dombeck said they couldn’t overcome the three interceptions and the loss of key players. By the time the fourth quarter came around, seven of Laporte’s starters were freshman.
“It just didn’t go our way. We played so well in the first quarter, but we lost some players to injury and some others got banged up. We were just patching things together,” Dombeck said.
Devon Lafriniere, who caught four passes for 40 yards in the opening quarter, was injured before the second quarter and did not return. Gibson Smith suffered a hand injury that kept him from running with the ball.
Caleb Howg led the team in rushing with 54 yards, and Isaiah Johnson completed 5-9 passes for 41 yards.
Defensively, Smith led with eight tackles and caused a fumble in the second quarter that Noah Reimer recovered. Reimer finished with seven tackles and Howg had five.
Chris McDougall and Justin Clyde each recorded a sack.
This week Laporte travels to Blackduck to face the 3-0 Drakes, and next week they are at home for their Homecoming.
