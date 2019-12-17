If Laporte could have made an outside shot or even a few of the bunnies they missed, who knows how Friday night’s home game with Verndale would have played out.
The Wildcats missed every outside shot they took — and they had a lot of open looks — as they fell to 0-5 on the season in a 45-23 loss.
Foul trouble also plagued the Wildcats in the first half as they fell behind 26-9 as Coach Linaes Whiting had to sit a couple of starters.
Chris McDougall picked up two quick fouls and had to go out with only three minutes gone in the game. He came back in about 10 minutes later as Verndale built a 15-point lead, but got his third and had to sit down once again.
When McDougall came back in to start the second half, he dominated inside by scoring 10 of his 12 points and grabbing 14 rebounds for his second double-double the season.
Ethan Moss also had a good night cleaning the glass with 12 rebounds, while Caine Richardson finished with five points.
Verndale was able to maintain their double-digit lead in the second half by hitting some outside shots and forcing Laporte into 20 turnovers.
The Pirates had no players finish in double figures but had several score at least five points. Dilan Orlando came off the bench to lead with eight points, and both Ben Brownlow and Zach Brownlow scored six.
This week Laporte hosts Littlefork-Big Falls Thursday night, travel to Menahga Friday, and Dec. 27-28 are one of four teams at the Northland Holiday Tournament in Remer.
Nevis wins at Laporte
Laporte hung with Nevis for part of the first half and only trailed 36-15 at the break, but the second half was a much different story.
The Tigers completely shut down the Wildcats over the final 18 minutes by allowing only two baskets for a 73-19 win Thursday night.
Laporte did not help themselves by going 1-12 from the foul line, including 0-7 in the second half.
Devon Lafriniere and McDougall finished with six points each, while Gibson Smith scored four.
Nevis had five players score at least eight points. Derek Lindow led with 20, Eddie Kramer tossed in 15 including making four threes, Mathias Warrington scored nine, and both Cain Mitchell and Jack McNamee scored eight.
Panthers top 100 points
Cass Lake-Bena opened their season at home Dec. 10, trouncing Laporte 121-34.
The Panthers had six players finish in double figures with Kaydin Lee and Jarell Jacobs leading the way with 29 points each.
Moss led Laporte with 12 points, McDougall scored 10 and Clyde added eight.
Cass Lake jumped out to a 60-14 halftime lead as they made 26 baskets, including five three-pointers.
