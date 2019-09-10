Laporte won their second volleyball road match Thursday night, but unlike their straight-set victory two nights before, they would have to overcome a two-set hole by winning the final three sets to shock Blackduck.
The Drakes won the first two sets 25-18 and 25-21, but Laporte found their mojo to take the next three two 25-18 and 25-7. The fifth set was the closest of the night with Laporte taking it 15-12.
The Wildcats finished with 55 kills and served at 90 percent with 12 aces.
Ava Smith-Day led with 17 kills, Kiley Hamilton put down 16, Kortni Kerby had nine, Harley Lahr five, Alyssa Moss four and Audrey Kline added three. Lahr also had a career-high 38 assists.
Of the 104 serve attempts Laporte finished with, only Moss (10 attempts) was perfect. Matia Erickson (24) and Kline (10) only had one error.
Kerby finished with seven aces, Smith-Day had three and Erickson two.
Erickson had a busy night on defense, finishing with 31 digs and only four errors. Lahr had 16 digs, Kerby 11 and Kline eight. Hamilton finished with five solo blocks.
This week Laporte has three tough road trips when Bigfork, Menahga and Nashwauk-Keewatin host the 2-2 Wildcats.
Laporte gets first win
A road trip to Red Lake was what the Wildcats needed as they got their first win Sept. 3, beating the Warriors in straight sets.
Laporte dominated in the first set 25-15, cruised in the second 25-13 and hung on to take the third 25-20.
The Wildcats had a season-high 37 kills and only missed two of 73 serves.
Smith-Day led with 10 kills, Hamilton had nine, Kerby eight, Lahr five and Moss four. Lahr also had 25 assists.
Of the five Wildcats perfect on serve, Smith Day led with 14 attempts and five aces. The others were Moss (12), Erickson (10), Trenyce Jernberg (nine) and Kline (seven). Kerby added four aces and only had one error in 13 serves.
Defensively, Laporte finished with 40 digs and only had five passing errors. Erickson led with 12 digs, Jernberg had seven, and Lahr, Kerby and Kline five each.
‘Cats fall in opener
The Wildcats did not get off to a good start in their season-opener Aug. 27 in Laporte.
Lake of the Woods beat Laporte in three sets — 25-16, 25-22 and 25-18.
Laporte finished with only 15 kills as they had 18 attacking errors.
Moss and Smith-Day each had four kills, and Hamilton and Kerby finished with three each. Lahr led with 11 assists.
Laporte served at nearly 93 percent with four aces. Smith-Day (10 attempts), Erickson (eight) and Kerby (six) were perfect on serve with Smith-Day and Erickson each having an ace. Kline (11) only had one error with an ace.
On defense, Erickson led with 13 digs, Smith-Day had eight and Lahr five.
Pine River wins in three
Laporte fell to 0-2 on the season Aug. 26, dropping all three sets to visiting Pine River-Backus
The Wildcats hung with the veteran Tigers in the first set, losing only 25-16. The next two sets weren’t pretty as Laporte fell 25-1 and 25-11.
Smith-Day once again led with seven kills, Hamilton put down four and Moss had three. Lahr finished with 15 assists.
Kline was one of four ‘Cats who were perfect on serve in seven attempts. Erickson (four), Kerby (three) and Jernberg (two) were the others. Lahr had the team’s only ace.
Leading the team in digs was Erickson with six, Kerby had five and Kline four.
