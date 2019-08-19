The following awards were presented at the Leech Lake Regatta 48 Banquet:

Yachtsman of the Year Award: Herman Klaas, Savage

Kelsey’s Yachtswoman of the Year Award: Kim Knish, Savage

Coast Guard Auxiliary Lighthouse Safety Award: Paul Moyer, St. Paul, Altera Vita

Shores of Leech Lake Cup: Given to the club with the three highest place winners in Fleet standings: Wayzata Yacht Club

Benson’s “Splice the Main Brace Award” — Crew that had the most fun on shore — John Paris, Bemidji, Denali

Outdoorsman Cafe “Steadfast Sailor Award” — Crew exemplifying sailing spirit in the face of adversity — Steve Lindell, Champlin, Hang 10

Ringle “Family Togetherness Award — Crew best exemplifying family togetherness — Marvin Mickelson, Alexandria, Chili Wind

Trimble Sportsmanship Award — Crew best exemplifying sportsmanship: Dean Eggermont, Don Westra, Fargo, N.D., Abigale Susan

LLR 48 Sponsors:

Benson’s Eating & Drinking Emporium

Cafe Zona Rosa

Country Inn

Dairy Queen

Hoss’ All-American Liquor

Longbow Golf Course

Lucky Moose

Moonlight Bay Golf Course

Next Innovations

Outdoorsman Cafe

Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters

Shores of Leech Lake Resort

The 502

Tianna Country Club

Village Square

Walker Home Center

