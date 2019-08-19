The following awards were presented at the Leech Lake Regatta 48 Banquet:
Yachtsman of the Year Award: Herman Klaas, Savage
Kelsey’s Yachtswoman of the Year Award: Kim Knish, Savage
Coast Guard Auxiliary Lighthouse Safety Award: Paul Moyer, St. Paul, Altera Vita
Shores of Leech Lake Cup: Given to the club with the three highest place winners in Fleet standings: Wayzata Yacht Club
Benson’s “Splice the Main Brace Award” — Crew that had the most fun on shore — John Paris, Bemidji, Denali
Outdoorsman Cafe “Steadfast Sailor Award” — Crew exemplifying sailing spirit in the face of adversity — Steve Lindell, Champlin, Hang 10
Ringle “Family Togetherness Award — Crew best exemplifying family togetherness — Marvin Mickelson, Alexandria, Chili Wind
Trimble Sportsmanship Award — Crew best exemplifying sportsmanship: Dean Eggermont, Don Westra, Fargo, N.D., Abigale Susan
LLR 48 Sponsors:
Benson’s Eating & Drinking Emporium
Cafe Zona Rosa
Country Inn
Dairy Queen
Hoss’ All-American Liquor
Longbow Golf Course
Lucky Moose
Moonlight Bay Golf Course
Next Innovations
Outdoorsman Cafe
Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters
Shores of Leech Lake Resort
The 502
Tianna Country Club
Village Square
Walker Home Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.