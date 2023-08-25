Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both home football and volleyball starting in August through October.

Varsity football games start at 7 p.m. with play-by-play, while volleyball matches begin at 6 p.m. with JV. JV matches will only be taped, while the varsity will have play-by-play.

  
