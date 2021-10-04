Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity football and volleyball home games.

Tune your TV to 21.5 (UHF) or on the Internet at leechlaketv.org for live video and audio streaming. Football games start at 7 p.m. and volleyball matches normally begin around 7:30.

On-air time begins with a pre-game coaches report followed by play-by-play. The schedule is:

Oct 12: VB — Clearbrook-Gonvick

Oct 18: VB — Menahga

Oct 22: FB — Bagley

