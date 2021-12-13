Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity boys (BB) and girls (GB) basketball and wrestling (WR) home games over the next three months.
Tune your TV to 21.5 (UHF) or on the Internet at leechlaketv.org for live video and audio streaming. Basketball games start at about 7:30 p.m. and wrestling matches around 7.
On-air time begins with a pre-game coaches’ report followed by play-by-play. The schedule is:
Dec. 16: BB — Cass Lake-Bena
Dec. 17: GB — Clearbrook-Gonvick
Jan. 4: BB — Menahga
Jan. 6: BB — Red Lake
Jan. 7: GB — Red Lake
Jan. 11: WR — Staples-Motley
Jan. 13: GB — Lake of the Woods
Jan. 14: BB and GB — Browerville
Jan. 18: WR — 4 teams
