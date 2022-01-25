Leech Lake TV to air WHA home games staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 25, 2022 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity boys basketball (BB), varsity girls basketball (GB) and wrestling (WR) home games over the next three months.Tune your TV to 21.5 (UHF) or on the Internet at leechlaketv.org for live video and audio streaming. Basketball games start at about 7:30 p.m. and wrestling matches around 7.On-air time begins with a pre-game coaches’ report followed by play-by-play. The schedule is:Jan. 25: BB — NevisFeb. 3: BB — BlackduckFeb. 4: GB — Pine River-BackusFeb. 10: BB — Northome-KelliherFeb. 15: GB — BlackduckFeb. 17: BB — Pine River-BackusFeb. 18: GB — Hinckley-FinlaysonFeb. 25: BB — Verndale Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leech Lake Tv Home Games Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Boys Basketball Girls Basketball Varsity Television Telecommunications Sport Home Game Wrestling Basketball Game Coach Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Steve 'Hollywood' Pfarr Kileen Zubke Corrine Erickson National Loon Center launches Loon Platoon with Snarky Loon Brewing Company Dorothy Rohlf Latest e-Edition Jan. 19, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
