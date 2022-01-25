Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley varsity boys basketball (BB), varsity girls basketball (GB) and wrestling (WR) home games over the next three months.

Tune your TV to 21.5 (UHF) or on the Internet at leechlaketv.org for live video and audio streaming. Basketball games start at about 7:30 p.m. and wrestling matches around 7.

On-air time begins with a pre-game coaches’ report followed by play-by-play. The schedule is:

Jan. 25: BB — Nevis

Feb. 3: BB — Blackduck

Feb. 4: GB — Pine River-Backus

Feb. 10: BB — Northome-Kelliher

Feb. 15: GB — Blackduck

Feb. 17: BB — Pine River-Backus

Feb. 18: GB — Hinckley-Finlayson

Feb. 25: BB — Verndale

