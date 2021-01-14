Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling and boys’ hockey home games.
Basketball JV games start at 6 p.m., and varsity games at 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 26: GBB, Pine River-Backus
Jan. 28: BBB, Red Lake
Jan. 29: Wrestling with Aitkin, Fosston-Bagley, 5 p.m.
Feb. 1: GBB, Nevis
Feb. 2: BBB, Nevis
Feb. 8: GBB, Laporte
Feb. 11: GBB, Roseau
Feb. 12: BBB, Laporte
Feb. 15: Wrestling with Park Rapids, Virgina, 5 p.m.
Feb. 16: BBB, Cass Lake-Bena
Feb. 19: GBB, Cass Lake-Bena
Feb. 23: Hockey at WACC, Northern Lakes
March 1: Wrestling with Pine River, Deer River, 5 p.m.
March 2: BBB, Pine River-Backus
March 4: GBB, Park Rapids
March 8: BBB, Park Rapids
March 13: Hockey at WACC, Bagley Fosston, 2 p.m.
