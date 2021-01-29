Leech Lake Television will be broadcasting both boys’ and girls’ basketball, wrestling and boys’ hockey home games.

Basketball JV games start at 6 p.m., and varsity games at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8: GBB, Laporte

Feb. 11: GBB, Roseau

Feb. 12: BBB, Laporte

Feb. 15: Wrestling with Park Rapids, Virginia, 5 p.m.

Feb. 16: BBB, Cass Lake-Bena

Feb. 19: GBB, Cass Lake-Bena

Feb. 23: Hockey at WACC, Northern Lakes

March 1: Wrestling with Pine River, Deer River, 5 p.m.

March 2: BBB, Pine River-Backus

March 4: GBB, Park Rapids

March 8: BBB, Park Rapids

March 13: Hockey at WACC, Bagley-Fosston, 2 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments