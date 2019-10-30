Fishing legend Chip Leer will be inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame April 2 during the Northwest Sport Show in Minneapolis.
Photo submitted

 

The Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame announces that three individuals and two organizations will be enshrined in 2020.

Inductees in the Individual Legends category include TV and stage host of the National Walleye Tour, product developer, radio   host,   promoter,   passionate   and   respected   multi-species   angler   Chip   Leer, one of the nation’s highest regarded multi-species anglers; TV host, media brand developer, editor and writer Steve Pennaz; and  full-time  freelance  outdoor  communicator,  radio  talk  show  host,  one  of  Minnesota’s  most  celebrated  and  effective  promoters,  Tim  Lesmeister.

Babe  Winkelman Productions and Kluge Manufacturing will join the ranks of Legendary Organizations

The  Hall  of  Fame  annually  recognizes  up  to  three  individuals  and  two  groups  or  organizations  that  have  made  a  major  impact  on  Minnesota’s  sport  fishing  industry. The Hall stands to recognize all passionate fishing promoters, whether they have made a difference through education, legislation, guiding, manufacturing, media or promotions.

Individuals  must  be  a  state  resident,  have  lived  in  Minnesota  for  a  minimum  of  25  years,  be  at  least  50  years  of  age,  and  have  made  meritorious  contributions  to  the  sport  of  fishing.  Businesses  and  organizations  may  also  be  nominated,  provided  they  are  registered  in  Minnesota  and  have  made  similar  noteworthy  contributions to fishing. Nominations are accepted from the general public, and the list is reduced to the top 10 by current Hall members, after which finalists are voted on for induction.

Leer has been on the forefront of sport fishing techniques, tactics, and trends working  with  premier  manufacturers  in  product  development  while  exploring  cutting edge fishing with the best anglers on open water and ice. He is an industry influencer who, through experience, has shaped the products anglers fish with and refined techniques to catch fish.

Over his 30-plus year career he has been the tournament director of the In-Fisherman Professional Walleye Trail, TV Host of the FLW Walleye Tour,  co-host  of  the  In-Fisherman  Ice  Guide  TV,  published  in  numerous  regional  and national publications, appeared on countless radio programs and shared his knowledge and passion for fishing through his brand, Fishing the Wildside.

Pennaz  started  his  career  with  North  American  Media  group  after  graduating  from University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 1986. He served as Executive Director  of  the  North  American  Fishing Club that eventually  grew  to  more  than  550,000  members.  He  also  oversaw  the  development  and  launch  of  the  NAFC’s award-winning North American Fisherman magazine, and served as the publication’s editor for more than 15 years.

Pennaz would go on to also oversee the organization’s television and video division, which produced 39 original half hours  of  national  programming  and  dozens  of  videos  annually,  including  the  organization’s  flagship  television programs North  American  Outdoors  on  ESPN  and ESPN2, North American Fisherman and North American Hunter on ESPN2 and NBC Sports, and several series on Outdoor Channel, Fox Sports Net and Comcast.

Lesmeister has been a full-time freelance outdoor communicator since 1987. He has lived in Minnetonka since 1981, and began writing about Minnesota’s resources  in  1984  for  Outdoor  Sports  and  Recreation  magazine,  with  a  series  of  articles, Up Your Odds. He became a regular contributor to that magazine, as well as Fishing Facts, MidWest Outdoors, Outdoor News, and Minnesota Sportsman. He has also been a regular contributor to Bassmaster, Sports Afield, and many other regional and  national  publications.

With  his  partner  Mark  Strand,  Lesmeister  also  published  Sportsman’s  Quest  magazine. He  also  edited  and  designed  Gary  Roach’s  Breaklines  publication.  Since  his  first  piece  on  fishing  was  published,  Lesmeister  has authored more than 3,000 articles, been featured on more than 100 television segments, has broadcast 30,000-plus minutes of radio, and has spoken at more than 250 events on fishing and vacation destinations for fishing. With no plans to retire, he is one of Minnesota’s most celebrated and effective promoters of the state’s famous fishing heritage.

Babe started Babe Winkelman Productions in 1980 with Good Fishing Tips on television in  1980  as  part  of  the  sports  block  on  the  6 and 10 p.m.  news.  He also produced  the  only fishing teaching system as a four cassette audio tape set in 1982; started Babe Winkelman’s Good Fishing television series, the half hour series, in 1983; and produced the first How-To fishing videos series, called “The Facts of Fishing” in 1984, going on to produce over 100 titles over the next several years.

Babe Winkelman Productions trademarked “Teaching America to Fish” in 1985, brought hunting back to television with  the  debut  of  Outdoor  Secrets  in  1987  and  also  trademarked  “Mastering  the  Patterns of Nature” in 1988. As of 2017, Winkelman produces an additional program, Outdoor Secrets, which with Good Fishing, airs in the United States and internationally on channels such as CBS Sports, American Hero Channel and Destination America. His programs are also available globally on 25,000 hyper-local websites across the US and Roku, Apple TV, Opera TV, Amazon Fire and Netflix.

Kluge  has  often  been  referred  to  as  the  father  of  the  portable  gas  powered  ice auger.  The  story  behind  the  1960s  and  70s  Kluge Ice Auger,  is  told  by  Jake’s son Doug. Jake was a fisherman and spent many weekends ice fishing with his  neighborhood  pals.  In  those  days,  ice  fishing  holes  were  made  using  an  ice  chisel that took considerable chopping. In 1947 Jake decided to build an electric ice auger. This project centered on the fisherman using the 6 volt battery of the car that he  drove  onto  the  lake.  This  idea  ended  when  he  first  tested  this  heavy  tool  that  drained the battery before he finished the second hole.

Another 10 years went by before Jake decided to tackle the problem of making a hole in the ice by drilling instead of chopping. From 1958-1960, Jake designed all of the parts for his gas powered ice auger. By the first part of 1960, he attempted drilling his first hole. The auger  showed  great  promise  but  wanted  to  freeze  up  and  stop  cutting.  By  year’s  end, he had fixed the cutting problem and was successful at getting his new auger to perform.

Official enshrinement coincides with the Northwest Sport Show and is planned for April 2 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel near the Minneapolis Convention Center. For details, visit www.fishinghalloffamemn.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments