Northern Lakes only led Detroit Lakes 2-0 after the first period in Thursday night’s game played at the Walker Area Community Center.
Then within the span of four minutes early in the second period, the Lightning scored four more times on their way to a 14-0 win.
Rose Aldridge scored four goals and added four assists, Riley Fogerty had a hat trick, with Kiana Landt and Ava Merta each scoring twice. Single goals were knocked in by Isabella Lee, Jenna Stoerzinger and Maya Christiansen.
Katherine Stephens recorded her fourth shut out of the season with 25 saves.
Merta also had four assists, with Kodi Crawford and Fogerty assisting on two. Jada Brodzinski, Geselle McLaughlin, Corah Meschke, Landt and Stoerzinger each had one assist.
Merta scored both goals in the first period, with Aldridge scoring twice in the second. Aldridge and Fogerty each scored twice in the third as Northern Lakes scored six times.
The 7-7 Lightning are at Fergus Falls and Crookston this week, and next week host North Shore and Moose Lake, and travel to Cloquet-Esko.
River Lakes wins 5-2
The Lightning were able to score twice on the power play, but of the 31 other shots they had on goal none found the back of the net in a 5-2 loss Jan. 4 at River Lakes.
Brodzinski scored late in the second period and Fogerty early in the third to cut the lead 3-2.
The Stars got a fourth goal off the power play about a minute after Fogerty’s goal and added an empty-netter in the closing seconds.
Stephens finished with 27 saves while Kaydence Roeske got the win with 31 saves.
