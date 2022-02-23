Northern Lakes’ season came to an end in the semifinals of the Section 6A playoffs Feb. 15 when host River Lakes scored less than five minutes into overtime for a 2-1 win.
The only goal scored by the Lightning came with 36 seconds left in the third period when Rose Aldridge scored on a pass from Jada Brodzinski.
After two scoreless periods, the Stars scored 13 minutes into the third, when Sophia Hess knocked the puck past Katherine Stephens. Kianna Roeske scored the game-winner at 4:21 of overtime.
Stephens finished the game with 49 saves.
River Lakes, who came into the contest with a 14-12 record including a 5-2 win over the Lightning back on Jan. 4, dominated the shot chart 51-25.
The Lightning finish the season with a 15-11-1 record. Aldridge led the team with 26 goals, while Brodzinski had 22 assists.
Lightning win 4-0
Aldridge scored twice, with Natalie Stuever and Riley Fogerty each scoring once, as the Lightning opened the playoffs with a 4-0 home win Feb. 10 over Morris-Benson.
Stephens kept a clean sheet by stopping all 17 shots she faced.
Aldridge scored the first goal on the power play late in the first period, and scored again early in the second. Stuever’s goal in the final minute of the period gave Northern Lakes a comfortable cushion heading into the third.
Fogerty’s goal came with six minutes to play and was set up by Kiana Landt. Fogerty also had two assists, with Brodzinski and Aldridge each having an assist.
