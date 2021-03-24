The Lightning opened the Section 6A playoffs with a convincing 7-0 home win over Prairie Centre March 16.
Savannah Abear was a scoring machine, finishing the game with five goals and an assist. Riley Fogarty and Jenna Stoerzinger each scored once.
Katherine Stephens made four stops to get the win.
Abear scored three times in the first period as the Lightning led 4-0. Abear would scored twice more in the second to extend the lead to 6-0.
Willmar wins 5-0
In the Lightning’s second playoff game Thursday at Willmar, Stephens made 16 saves in the first period to keep the game scoreless.
But a power-play goal early in the second period opened the scoring. Less than 30 seconds later the Cardinals scored again on their way to a 5-0 win.
Stephens finished with 48 saves while Halle Mortenson got the win with 16 saves.
Nina Dawson led the Cardinals with two goals and an assist.
