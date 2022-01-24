Northern Lakes will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they play two road games this week.
The Lightning travels to Morris-Benson and Willmar this week, and next week they close out the regular season at Princeton before returning home for two final games with Morris-Benson and International Falls.
Thursday night the Lightning were shut out 3-0 at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. The Lumberjacks had a 33-11 shot advantage.
Katherine Stephens stopped 30 shots including 13 in the first period. The only goal came on the power play.
The Lumberjacks scored twice more in the second period with Dana Jones picking up her second goal.
Heading into the last two weeks of the regular season, Riley Fogerty leads the Lightning with 15 goals, Rose Aldridge has 14 goals and 14 assists, and Jada Brodzinski has 12 goals and 12 assists.
Lightning fall 2-1
Northern Lakes scored the first goal just six minutes into the game, but that was it as they fell 2-1 to visiting Moose Lake Jan. 18.
The Rebels, who had a 35 to 28 shot advantage, scored their first goal four minutes after Jasmyn Germain gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead on a pass from Maya Christiansen. The game-winner came late in the second period.
Stephens was busy in net, stopping 33 shots including shutting out the Rebels on seven power plays. She currently has a .926 save percentage.
Lightning win 3-0
Stephens won her ninth game and got her fifth shut out with a 3-0 home win over North Shore Jan. 17.
Aldridge scored twice and Brodzinski once, with Kiana Landt, Jenna Stoerzinger and Brodzinski each having an assist.
Brodzinski scored the first goal midway through the first period. Aldridge scored about six minutes into the second and again with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
The Panthers had 47 shots on goal, while Stephens had 34 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.