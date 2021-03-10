Northern Lakes got two goals from Rose Aldridge and Tilly Swenson stopped 10 of the 11 shots she faced in a 5-1 win Friday night over host Prairie Centre.
Riley Fogarty, Kodi Crawford and Savannah Abear each had a goal, while Megan Muller assisted on two goals.
The Lightning scored twice in the first period and three more times in the second to take a comfortable 5-0 lead. The only goal that got by Swenson came at the 6:59 mark.
The Lightning close out the regular season this week with road games at Moose Lake and Morris-Benson.
Three straight wins
The Lightning won their third straight and improved their record to 7-8 with a 6-1 road win Saturday in North Shore.
Aldridge and Fogarty each had a hat trick, with Abear and Aldridge each assisting on two goals.
Fogarty scored twice in the first period and six seconds into the second period to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead.
Aldridge followed with two power play goals for a 5-0 leading into the third. The Storm’s only goal came early in the final period, but Aldridge followed that a few minutes later for the final margin.
Katherine Stephens made 31 saves to get the win.
Lightning wins 5-3
Aldridge and Elizabeth Peterson each scored twice and Isabella Lee had two assists as Northern Lakes improved to 5-8 on the season with a 5-3 home win March 2 over Princeton.
Stephens got the win, making 19 saves, while Lee had two assists. Also having assists were Kiana Landt, Abear, Muller and Fogarty.
The Lightning scored five of the first six goals to take a commanding lead. Muller scored just 25 seconds into the game, with Amelia Smith scoring 53 seconds into the second to tie it.
Two goals each by Peterson and Aldridge made it 5-1. Princeton cut into the lead by scoring late in the second, and they added another goal late in the third for the final margin.
