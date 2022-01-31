Katherine Stephens stopped 29 of 30 shots when Northern Lakes faced host Willmar Thursday night.
The Lightning needed Stephens to come up big time after time, because they only managed nine shots on goal. Lucky for them Rose Aldridge scored twice as Northern Lakes won 2-1.
Aldridge’s first goal came just 40 seconds into the game on a pass from Ava Merta. Willmar tied it up late in the first, and after a scoreless second, Aldridge got the game-winner with just over six minutes to play.
Stephens had 13 saves in the second period and another 12 in the third.
The Lightning close out the regular season with three games this week. They travel to Princeton, host Morris-Benson at Breezy Point and International Falls at the Walker Area Community Center Friday night.
Lightning wins 12-2
The Lightning gave up a goal just a few seconds into their game at Morris-Benson Area Jan. 25, but they would score the next 12 on their way to a 12-2 win.
Sarah Maroney gave up a goal just five seconds into the game, but she would stop the next 16 shots to get the win.
Jada Brodzinski finished with four goals, Ava Merta had a hat trick, while Rose Aldridge, Kiana Landt, Jenna Stoerzinger, Brooklyn Diederich and Jasmyn Germain each scored once. Riley Fogerty assisted on three goals, and Brodzinski, Stoerzinger and Emily Traut each had two assists.
Northern Lakes improves their record to 10-10-1 going into their final games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.