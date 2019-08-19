Boat Type (Top 4)    Boat name    Skipper

Fleet 1

Division 1

Tartan 27        Chili Wind    Mickelson,Marvin

Cape Dory Typhoon    Das Boot Jr.    Koenig, Jochen

Precision  21        Altera Vida    Moyer, Paul

Pearson 27-2        Miles Away    Goughnour, M.

Division 2

ShockSantana2023A    Cyclone    Ruedenberg, Rudy

S2 6.9        Day Dreamer    Eisenberg, Chris

San Juan 23 CB        Ciao    Fider,Tom

Morgan 22        Yellow Bird    Seevers, Dallas

Division 3

Catalina 320WK        Bella Sol    Murphy, Tony

CS 30 SD        Valkyrie    Losinski, Paul

O’Day 28        LyricHull (vs 2)    Pellinen, Pete

Irwin 31 S Citation    Denali    Paris, John

Division 4

Capri 25        Maverick    Klaas, Hermann

S2 7.9 IB        Sea Schnell    Harasyn, Don

J70        Fly2    Wilson, Brandon

S2 7.9 IB        The 7.9    Huebsch, Michael

Division 5

Super Cat        That’s Right    Koos, Tyler

Catamaran        1569    Lodermeier, Scott

Hobie 16        Wind Dependent    Nicholson, Dave

Catamaran        Nasty Habit II    Gmach, Matthew

Division 6

Hobie 18        Stray Cat Strut    Blanchard, Reb

Catamaran        15977    Peterson, John

Nacra 5.5        Hang 10    Lindell, Steve

Prindle 18.2        No Name    Furr, Stan

Division 7

Corsair F31        Zoom    Wood, Rob

Corsair 24 MKII        Gone Postal    Sprouls, Dan

Corsair F27        Blast    Schultz, Norm

Corsair 24 MKI        No Name    Zimmerman, Jon

