Boat Type (Top 4) Boat name Skipper
Fleet 1
Division 1
Tartan 27 Chili Wind Mickelson,Marvin
Cape Dory Typhoon Das Boot Jr. Koenig, Jochen
Precision 21 Altera Vida Moyer, Paul
Pearson 27-2 Miles Away Goughnour, M.
Division 2
ShockSantana2023A Cyclone Ruedenberg, Rudy
S2 6.9 Day Dreamer Eisenberg, Chris
San Juan 23 CB Ciao Fider,Tom
Morgan 22 Yellow Bird Seevers, Dallas
Division 3
Catalina 320WK Bella Sol Murphy, Tony
CS 30 SD Valkyrie Losinski, Paul
O’Day 28 LyricHull (vs 2) Pellinen, Pete
Irwin 31 S Citation Denali Paris, John
Division 4
Capri 25 Maverick Klaas, Hermann
S2 7.9 IB Sea Schnell Harasyn, Don
J70 Fly2 Wilson, Brandon
S2 7.9 IB The 7.9 Huebsch, Michael
Division 5
Super Cat That’s Right Koos, Tyler
Catamaran 1569 Lodermeier, Scott
Hobie 16 Wind Dependent Nicholson, Dave
Catamaran Nasty Habit II Gmach, Matthew
Division 6
Hobie 18 Stray Cat Strut Blanchard, Reb
Catamaran 15977 Peterson, John
Nacra 5.5 Hang 10 Lindell, Steve
Prindle 18.2 No Name Furr, Stan
Division 7
Corsair F31 Zoom Wood, Rob
Corsair 24 MKII Gone Postal Sprouls, Dan
Corsair F27 Blast Schultz, Norm
Corsair 24 MKI No Name Zimmerman, Jon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.