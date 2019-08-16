Thirty-one women golfed at Long Bow Golf Course Aug. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The Long Bow Ladies League hosted 10 women from Tianna Country Club in an 18-hole scramble.

Following golf, the women enjoyed a hearty snack and brownies at the league’s monthly social afternoon. First and second place winners won golf balls.

Team game: 18-Hole Scramble

Two drives required by each member of the foursome. Golfer whose drive is used does not take a second shot. After that, all four golfers play the next best balls until the ball goes into the cup.

First: 78

Chris Barnes, Leah Larson, Vivian Palmer and Deb Verly

Second: 80

Mary Jane Black, Jan Filkins, Harriet Mouw and Judie Page

JoAnne Kampa chipped in on Hole 7.

