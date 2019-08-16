Thirty-one women golfed at Long Bow Golf Course Aug. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. The Long Bow Ladies League hosted 10 women from Tianna Country Club in an 18-hole scramble.
Following golf, the women enjoyed a hearty snack and brownies at the league’s monthly social afternoon. First and second place winners won golf balls.
Team game: 18-Hole Scramble
Two drives required by each member of the foursome. Golfer whose drive is used does not take a second shot. After that, all four golfers play the next best balls until the ball goes into the cup.
First: 78
Chris Barnes, Leah Larson, Vivian Palmer and Deb Verly
Second: 80
Mary Jane Black, Jan Filkins, Harriet Mouw and Judie Page
JoAnne Kampa chipped in on Hole 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.