 

Twenty-four Ladies League members and one guest played at Long Bow Aug. 7.

Team game: Long Bow in the Square

Team score based on “squares” net and best two of other players, except Holes 1 and 13, where best two net of team.

First: 181

Suzie Mandsager, Kathy Newton, Kathy Severson and Sally Sandtrap

Second: 185

Mary Jane Black, Louise Hay, Cathy Peterson and Deb Verly

Third: 189

Connie Bergsven, Hope Olson, Diane Peukert and Patty Putter

Low gross was Peterson with a 90, and low net was Harriet Mouw with a 62. Newton had a chip-in on Hole 18.

Those making birdies were Peterson and Pam Veilleux on Hole 2 and Mandsager on Hole 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments