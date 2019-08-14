Twenty-four Ladies League members and one guest played at Long Bow Aug. 7.
Team game: Long Bow in the Square
Team score based on “squares” net and best two of other players, except Holes 1 and 13, where best two net of team.
First: 181
Suzie Mandsager, Kathy Newton, Kathy Severson and Sally Sandtrap
Second: 185
Mary Jane Black, Louise Hay, Cathy Peterson and Deb Verly
Third: 189
Connie Bergsven, Hope Olson, Diane Peukert and Patty Putter
Low gross was Peterson with a 90, and low net was Harriet Mouw with a 62. Newton had a chip-in on Hole 18.
Those making birdies were Peterson and Pam Veilleux on Hole 2 and Mandsager on Hole 6.
