Five foursomes teed off at Long Bow Golf Course Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., playing a Solheim format.

Solheim is two-pair team event with three formats six holes each: two-person scramble, alternate shot and one best net ball per pair. Sum of each pair equals team score.

 

First place team: 167 points

Ginny Muller, Deb Noecker, Cathy Peterson and Kathy Severson

 

Second place team: 170 points

JoAnn Kampa, Dianne Larson, Hope Olson and Pat Roush

 

Third place team: 174 points (determined in tie breaker on the first handicap hole)

Carol Doschadis, Mona Emerson, Kathy Newton and Laura Varner

 

There were three chip-ins: Severson on 17 and Varner on 7. During the best-net portion, Larson chipped in from about 80 yards for a birdie on 16.

