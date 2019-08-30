Five foursomes teed off at Long Bow Golf Course Aug. 28 at 10 a.m., playing a Solheim format.
Solheim is two-pair team event with three formats six holes each: two-person scramble, alternate shot and one best net ball per pair. Sum of each pair equals team score.
First place team: 167 points
Ginny Muller, Deb Noecker, Cathy Peterson and Kathy Severson
Second place team: 170 points
JoAnn Kampa, Dianne Larson, Hope Olson and Pat Roush
Third place team: 174 points (determined in tie breaker on the first handicap hole)
Carol Doschadis, Mona Emerson, Kathy Newton and Laura Varner
There were three chip-ins: Severson on 17 and Varner on 7. During the best-net portion, Larson chipped in from about 80 yards for a birdie on 16.
