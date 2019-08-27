Eighteen women teed off at Long Bow Golf Course Aug. 21. It was the third of three qualifiers for league champion and flighted winners.

Winners of each category will be announced at the season-end brunch, meeting and awards presentation in September.

Team game: Stableford with three best nets each hole.

Points were eagle 5, birdie 4, par 3, bogey 2 and double bogey 1.

 

First place team: 175 points

Louise Hay, Dianne Larson, Vivian Palmer and Laura Varner

 

Second place team: 171 points

Laura Mayer, Hope Olson, Carol Thorson and Deb Verly

 

Third place team: 167 points

Connie Bergsven, Karen Cochran, Carol Doschadis and Pat Roush

Roush carded a 91 for low gross and Larson had a 67 for low net.

Kathy Newton chipped in on 13. Hope Olson recorded a birdie on 2.

