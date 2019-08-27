Eighteen women teed off at Long Bow Golf Course Aug. 21. It was the third of three qualifiers for league champion and flighted winners.
Winners of each category will be announced at the season-end brunch, meeting and awards presentation in September.
Team game: Stableford with three best nets each hole.
Points were eagle 5, birdie 4, par 3, bogey 2 and double bogey 1.
First place team: 175 points
Louise Hay, Dianne Larson, Vivian Palmer and Laura Varner
Second place team: 171 points
Laura Mayer, Hope Olson, Carol Thorson and Deb Verly
Third place team: 167 points
Connie Bergsven, Karen Cochran, Carol Doschadis and Pat Roush
Roush carded a 91 for low gross and Larson had a 67 for low net.
Kathy Newton chipped in on 13. Hope Olson recorded a birdie on 2.
