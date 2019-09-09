Seven groups teed off at Long Bow Golf Course Sept. 4 at 10 a.m., golfing on a chilly but sunny morning for the final regular golf day in the LongBow Ladies Golf League.

The game was the net scores for each member of the foursomes, less the worst hole.

 

First place team: 262 points

Connie Bergsven, Harriet Mouw, Hope Olson and Cathy Peterson

 

Second place team: 269 points

Chris Barnes, Kathy Severson, Laura Varner and Pam Veilleux

 

Third place team:  270 points

Karen Cochran, Dianne Larson, Ruth Lerom and Diane Peukert

 

Pat Roush carded an 87 for low gross.  Both Mouw and Severson had 67s for low net.

Mouw chipped in on 8 and birdied 15.  Suzie Mandsager birdied 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments