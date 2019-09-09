Seven groups teed off at Long Bow Golf Course Sept. 4 at 10 a.m., golfing on a chilly but sunny morning for the final regular golf day in the LongBow Ladies Golf League.
The game was the net scores for each member of the foursomes, less the worst hole.
First place team: 262 points
Connie Bergsven, Harriet Mouw, Hope Olson and Cathy Peterson
Second place team: 269 points
Chris Barnes, Kathy Severson, Laura Varner and Pam Veilleux
Third place team: 270 points
Karen Cochran, Dianne Larson, Ruth Lerom and Diane Peukert
Pat Roush carded an 87 for low gross. Both Mouw and Severson had 67s for low net.
Mouw chipped in on 8 and birdied 15. Suzie Mandsager birdied 12.
