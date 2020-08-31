We had 28 members come out to play Aug 26 at the LongBow Ladies Golf League, including the results of flighted play for the last couple of weeks of our season.
Taking the low gross title was Karen Cochran with a 92, while Nancy McNeil and Dianne Larson tied for the low net with a 68.
Winners by flights
Flight 1: Pat Roush, 93 gross, 81 net
Flight 2: Cochran 92 gross, 70 net
Flight 3: McNeil 93 gross/68 net
Flight 4: Cherrie Madsen, 103 gross, 73 net; Harriet Mouw, 103 gross, 72 net; Kathy Severson, 103 gross, 72 net
Flight 5: Larson, 104 gross, 68 net
Flight 6: Deb Verly, 114 gross, 72 net
Chip-ins
Mouw, 7
Ginny Muller, 6, for par
Hope Olson, 14, for par
Roush, 8, for par
Birdies
Cochran, 2
Mary Kay Googins, 17
Connie Halley, 17
Larson, 12
Diane Peukert, 12
Laura Varner, 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.