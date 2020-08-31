We had 28 members come out to play Aug 26 at the LongBow Ladies Golf League, including the results of flighted play for the last couple of weeks of our season.

Taking the low gross title was Karen Cochran with a 92, while  Nancy McNeil and Dianne Larson tied for the low net with a 68.

 

Winners by flights

Flight 1: Pat Roush, 93 gross, 81 net

Flight 2: Cochran 92 gross, 70 net

Flight 3: McNeil 93 gross/68 net

Flight 4: Cherrie Madsen, 103 gross, 73 net; Harriet Mouw, 103 gross, 72 net; Kathy Severson, 103 gross, 72 net

Flight 5: Larson, 104 gross, 68 net

Flight 6: Deb Verly, 114 gross, 72 net

 

Chip-ins

Mouw, 7

Ginny Muller, 6, for par

Hope Olson, 14, for par

Roush, 8, for par

 

Birdies

Cochran, 2

Mary Kay Googins, 17

Connie Halley, 17

Larson, 12

Diane Peukert, 12

Laura Varner, 2

