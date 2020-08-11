Twenty-seven women played golf Aug. 5 in the LongBow Ladies Golf League.  

Once again Patty Rousch was low gross with an 88, and Deb Verly was low net with a 68.

Chip-ins

Mary Kay Googins, 13

Suzie Mandsager, 14

Kathy Newton, 3

Hope Olson, 7

Diane Peukert, 18, for par

Birdies

Sandy Randall, 15

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments