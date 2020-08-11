Twenty-seven women played golf Aug. 5 in the LongBow Ladies Golf League.
Once again Patty Rousch was low gross with an 88, and Deb Verly was low net with a 68.
Chip-ins
Mary Kay Googins, 13
Suzie Mandsager, 14
Kathy Newton, 3
Hope Olson, 7
Diane Peukert, 18, for par
Birdies
Sandy Randall, 15
