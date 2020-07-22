by Kathryn Newton
Thirty lady golfers were on the LongBow Golf Club July 15 for the LongBow Ladies Golf League.
Patty Nypower was the low gross with a 97 after a tiebreaker on hole 13, the first handicap hole. She also had the low net with a 70.
Chip-ins
Laura Mayer, hole 14
Laura Varner, hole 4 and 7
Birdies
Mary Hagelie, hole 2*
Suzie Mandsager, hole 2
Nancy McNeil, hole 2*
Hope Olson, hole 2
Cathy Peterson, hole 17
Kathy Severson, hole 2*
*Each one carded birdies playing in the same foursome.
