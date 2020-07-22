by Kathryn Newton

Thirty lady golfers were on the LongBow Golf Club July 15 for the LongBow Ladies Golf League.

Patty Nypower was the low gross with a 97 after a tiebreaker on hole 13, the first handicap hole. She also had the low net with a 70.

Chip-ins

Laura Mayer, hole 14

Laura Varner, hole 4 and 7

Birdies

Mary Hagelie, hole 2*

Suzie Mandsager, hole 2

Nancy McNeil, hole 2*

Hope Olson, hole 2

Cathy Peterson, hole 17

Kathy Severson, hole 2*

*Each one carded birdies playing in the same foursome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments