The second qualifying round for our league championship was held July 22. The third and final round will be played later in August. It is the best two of three rounds.
Patty Rousch reclaimed low gross with an 83, while Kim McDonald and Diane Peukert tied for low net with a 69.
Chip-ins
Louise Hay, hole 9 for par
Dianne Larson, hole 4
Pat Roush, hole 7 for par and hole 15 for birdie
Kathy Severson, hole 6 for birdie
Birdies
JoAnn Kampa, hole 2
Hope Olson, hole 5
Pat Roush, hole 15 (chip-in)
Kathy Severson, hole 6 (chip-in)
