Twenty-seven women played golf July 29 in the LongBow Ladies Golf League.
Patty Rousch was low gross once again with an 82, while Kim McDonald was low net for the second straight week with a 64.
Chip-ins
Kathy Newton, 8, for par
Denise Plachecki, 5, for birdie
Mary Jo Schleif, 2
Birdies
Dianne Larson, 12
Kathy Newton, 5
Diane Peukert, 2
Denise Plachecki, 5 (chipped in)
Pat Roush, 14
