Twenty-seven women played golf July 29 in the LongBow Ladies Golf League.  

Patty Rousch was low gross once again with an 82, while Kim McDonald was low net for the second straight week with a 64.

Chip-ins

Kathy Newton, 8, for par

Denise Plachecki, 5, for birdie

Mary Jo Schleif, 2

Birdies

Dianne Larson, 12

Kathy Newton, 5

Diane Peukert, 2

Denise Plachecki, 5 (chipped in)

Pat Roush, 14

