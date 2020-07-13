The LongBow Ladies Golf League hosted 25 golfers July 8 at LongBow Golf Club.
For the third straight week Pat Roush was the low gross with an 86, and Ginny Muller was low net with a 66.
Guest golfer Missy Schoen carded a 3 on the par 5 sixth hole for an eagle.
Member Mary Kay Googins chipped in on three holes — two for pars.
Chip-ins
Mona Emerson, 18
Googins, 6, 14 and 18 — two for par on 6 and 14
Laura Mayer, 8
Birdies
Peg Cashman, 15
Muller, 15
