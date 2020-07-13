The LongBow Ladies Golf League hosted 25 golfers July 8 at LongBow Golf Club.

For the third straight week Pat Roush was the low gross with an 86, and Ginny Muller was low net with a 66.

Guest golfer Missy Schoen carded a 3 on the par 5 sixth hole for an eagle.

Member Mary Kay Googins chipped in on three holes — two for pars.

Chip-ins

Mona Emerson, 18

Googins, 6, 14 and 18 — two for par on 6 and 14

Laura Mayer, 8

Birdies

Peg Cashman, 15

Muller, 15

