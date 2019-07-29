Twenty-four Long Bow Ladies League golfers played were at the course July 24.
Team game: Stableford
Points on net scores for each foursome — 5 for eagles, 4 for birdies, 3 for pars, 2 for bogeys and 1 point for double bogeys.
First: 214
Chris Barnes, Ruth Lerom, Kathy Newton and Patty Putter
Second: 207
Connie Bergsven, Louise May, Harriet Mouw and Vivian Palmer
Third: 206
Carol Doschadis, Carol Thorson, Laura Varner and Betty Birdie
Low gross was Chris Barnes with a 93, and low net was Palmer with a 66.
Diane Peukert had a chip-in for par on No. 3.
Those making birdies were Mary Kay Googins and Diane Peukert on No. 2, Pat Roush on 6, and Ginny Muller and Mary Jo Schleff on 15.
