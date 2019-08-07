The Long Bow Ladies League golfers played July 31.
Team game: 6-6-6
Three best nets on holes 1-6, two best nets on 7-12 and one best net on 13-18.
First: 117
Kathy Green, Kathy Newton, Laura Varner and Sally Sandtrap
Second: 120
Chris Barnes, Louise Hay, Jan Marr and Hope Olson
Third: 121*
JoAnn Kampa, Ruth Lerom, Mary Jo Schleif and Kathy Severson
* Won tie breaker on second handicap hole.
Low gross was Pat Roush with an 86, and low net was Varner with a 64.
Marr had a chip-in on No. 10 and Deb Verly on 18.
Those making birdies were Mary Jane Black and Mary Kay Googins on 2, Maggie Steffen on 5, Diane Peukert on 6 and Newton on 12.
