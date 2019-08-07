The Long Bow Ladies League golfers played July 31.

 

Team game: 6-6-6

Three best nets on holes 1-6, two best nets on 7-12 and one best net on 13-18.

First: 117

Kathy Green, Kathy Newton, Laura Varner and Sally Sandtrap

Second: 120

Chris Barnes, Louise Hay, Jan Marr and Hope Olson

Third: 121*

JoAnn Kampa, Ruth Lerom, Mary Jo Schleif and Kathy Severson

* Won tie breaker on second handicap hole.

Low gross was Pat Roush with an 86, and low net was Varner with a 64.

Marr had a chip-in on No. 10 and Deb Verly on 18.

Those making birdies were Mary Jane Black and Mary Kay Googins on 2, Maggie Steffen on 5, Diane Peukert on 6 and Newton on 12.

