It was a blustery day for the 21 women who braved the chilly, very windy day to play golf June 10.  The weather obviously affected the scores.

Pat Roush was the low gross with a 94, and Jeanne Major had the low net with a 72.

There were no chip-ins and only one birdie.

Birdies

Mary Jo Schleif, 17

