Thirty women played golf June 17 in the LongBow Ladies League.

Karen Cochran was the low gross with a 93, and Mary Hagelie had the low net with a 68.

Suzie Mandsager had the only chip-in on 18, while Pat Roush birdied 2 and Connie Halley 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments