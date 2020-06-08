The LongBow Ladies’ Golf League hosted 34 ladies on the course June 3.

Kathy Green was the low gross with a 93, and Hope Olson had the low net with a 62.

There were three chip-ins and three birdies on the hot No. 12 hole.

Chip-ins

Betsy Farver, 15

Louise Hay, 4

Kathy Severson, 6

Birdies

Louise Hay, 12

Cherrie Madsen, 12

Sandy Randall, 12

