The LongBow Ladies’ Golf League hosted 34 ladies on the course June 3.
Kathy Green was the low gross with a 93, and Hope Olson had the low net with a 62.
There were three chip-ins and three birdies on the hot No. 12 hole.
Chip-ins
Betsy Farver, 15
Louise Hay, 4
Kathy Severson, 6
Birdies
Louise Hay, 12
Cherrie Madsen, 12
Sandy Randall, 12
