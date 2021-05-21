We are changing things up a bit in our league play this summer. Some weeks we will have flighted results to report — low gross and low net, along with chip-in and birdies. Other weeks we will play games and report the first three winners as well as overall low gross and low net, and chip-ins and birdies.
Number of golfers: 24
Flight 1: Pat Roush, 83 low gross, 68 low net
Flight 2: Suzie Mandsager, 93 low gross, 67 low net, and Mary Hagelie 67
Flight 3: Harriet Mouw, 100 low gross, 69 low net
Flight 4: Louise Hay, 104 low gross, 67 low net
Chip-ins
Ginny Muller, No. 3 for birdie
Mary Jo Schleif, 17
Birdies
Dianne Larson, 17
Pat Roush, 2 and 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.