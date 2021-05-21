We are changing things up a bit in our league play this summer.  Some weeks we will have flighted results to report — low gross and low net, along with chip-in and birdies. Other weeks we will play games and report the first three winners as well as overall low gross and low net, and chip-ins and birdies.

Number of golfers: 24

Flight 1: Pat Roush, 83 low gross, 68 low net

Flight 2: Suzie Mandsager, 93 low gross, 67 low net, and Mary Hagelie 67

Flight 3: Harriet Mouw, 100 low gross, 69 low net

Flight 4: Louise Hay, 104 low gross, 67 low net

 

Chip-ins

Ginny Muller, No. 3 for birdie

Mary Jo Schleif, 17

Birdies

Dianne Larson, 17

Pat Roush, 2 and 18.

