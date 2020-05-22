Sandy Randall following her hole in one May 20 at LongBow Golf Club.
Photo submitted

Twenty-nine ladies LongBow Ladies’ Golf League played our first league day May 20.

Eight new members joined the league and one of them scored her first hole in one.  Sandy Randall aced the Par 3 84-yard second using a 9 iron.

It was a birdie day — eight were made, one being a chip-in birdie by Jan Marr. Marr also had a cip-in on 14.

There were 29 golfers with Pat Roush low gross with a 92, and low net was Mona Emerson with a 68.

Birdies

Carol Doschadis, 17

Mona Emerson, 5

Jeanne Major, 5

Jan Marr Hole, 5 (chip-in)

Harriet Mouw, 15

Patty Nypower, 11

Denise Plachecki, 6

Pat Roush, 15

