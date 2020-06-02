Thirty-two ladies of the LongBow Ladies’ Golf League were on the course May 27 for the second time this season.
Once again Pat Roush had the low gross with a 91, and Jeanne Major was low net with a 72.
There were three chip-ins, with Sandy Randall doing it twice on the first hole and on the fifth for a birdie. Patty Nypower had a chip-in on 8.
Birdies
Jeanne Major, 2
Randall, 5 (chip-in)
Pat Roush, 5
Lisa Tuller, 6
