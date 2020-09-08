There were 28 members who came out to play Sept. 2 at the LongBow Ladies Golf League including the results of flighted play.
Jeannie Major won the low gross title with a 97, while Deb Verly had the low net with a 70.
Winners by flights
Flight 1: Major, 97 gross, 72 net
Flight 2: Kathy Newton, 98 gross, 71 net
Flight 3: Mary Jo Schleif, 103 gross, 73 net
Flight 4: Verly, 112 gross, 70 net
Chip-ins
Suzie Mandsager, 15 for birdie
Laura Mayer, 9
Harriet Mouw, 6
Newton, 18
Birdies
Major, 12
Mandsager, 2 and 15 (chip-in)
Ginny Muller, 2
Newton, 2
Patty Nypower, 12
Diane Peukert, 2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.