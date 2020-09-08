There were 28 members who came out to play Sept. 2 at the LongBow Ladies Golf League including the results of flighted play.

Jeannie Major won the low gross title with a 97, while  Deb Verly had the low net with a 70.

 

Winners by flights

Flight 1: Major, 97 gross, 72 net

Flight 2: Kathy Newton, 98 gross, 71 net

Flight 3: Mary Jo Schleif, 103 gross, 73 net

Flight 4: Verly, 112 gross, 70 net

 

Chip-ins

Suzie Mandsager, 15 for birdie

Laura Mayer, 9

Harriet Mouw, 6

Newton, 18

 

Birdies

Major, 12

Mandsager, 2 and 15 (chip-in)

Ginny Muller, 2

Newton, 2

Patty Nypower, 12

Diane Peukert, 2

