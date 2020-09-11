Long Bow Ladies Golf League played a nine-hole scramble to complete its 18-week season Sept. 9.
Seven foursomes teed off at 9:30 a.m. to play a best ball scramble.
The winning foursome included Ruth Lerom, Jeanne Major, Nancy McNeil and Cathy Peterson with a one over par 37.
The longest putt on 9 was made by Mary Jo Schleif. Pat Roush was closest to the pin on 2.
Birdies
Mona Emerson, 2
Connie Halley, 5
Year-end meeting and awards
Following a catered lunch in the Walker City Park, 30 members met to elect officers for the 2021 season. Jan Marr was elected president and Diane Peukert was elected vice president. Kathy Severson was re-elected to a second term as treasurer.
The 2020 league champions were named. Members may play in three flighted qualifying rounds during the season. The best two of three are used to name the winners.
They are Roush, low gross and league champion with a two-round total of 176; and Karen Cochran, low net and league champion with a two-round total of 139.
Flight winners
Flight 1 (12-24 course handicap): Diane Peukert, low gross 192; Patty Nypower, low net 146
Flight 2 (25-28 course handicap): Nancy McNeil, low gross 190; Mary Hagelie, low net 140
Flight 3 (29-36 course handicap): Cherrie Madsen, low gross 205; Kathy Severson, low net 140
Flight 4 (37-49 course handicap): Kim McDonald, low gross 227; Deb Verly, low net 150
Other awards
Members who had made birdies during the season (of which there were 57) received a ball marker. And those who had chipped in received $2 per chip in.
Hope Olson was named most improved player for the season.
The lowest gross during the season was an 82 by Pat Roush and lowest net was a 61 by Lisa Tuller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.