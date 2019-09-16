Beautiful late summer weather greeted the field at the 2019 LongBow Golf Club Championship held Sept. 8 in Walker.
The 2019 Club Champions are awarded to the man and woman who post the lowest gross scores for the 18-hole championship course at the annual event.
The Men’s Division Club Champion was Mike Olson, who shot a 73, and the Women’s Division Champion was Pat Roush with a 93.
The 2019 Longbow Club President’s award winners for individual low net scores were earned by Bob Sankey with a 63, and Dianne Larson with a 70.
Winners in the Women’s Division included Diane Peukert, first low gross with a 109, and Suzie Mandsager who shot 111 to take the second low gross. First low net went to Kathy Severson, who shot a 73, and Laura Varner took the second low net with a 76.
The Men’s Division had three flights. In the First Flight, the low gross winner was determined by a scorecard playoff as Jim Zierden and Joe Halley tied with scores of 82, with Zierden taking the first low gross award and Halley second.
The first low net prize went to Jerry Varner with a 74 and second low net to Neil Mandsager with a 75.
In the Second Flight, the first low gross prize went to Kris Baker with an 85, followed closely by Greg Payne with an 86. The first low net went to Doug Gnoinsky, who shot a 72, while in second place was Chuck Tralle with a 76.
The Third Flight low gross winner was Randy Plachecki who shot a 93. Second place low gross went to Dale Hillstrom with a 98. First low net went to Cy Sorrells with a 75 and Dallas Anderson shot a 77 for second low net.
Proximity awards were earned by Pat Roush and Chuck Tralle for longest putts in their respective divisions, while Dianne Larson and Neil Mandsager made shots closest to the pin for each of their divisions.
Fellowship and an awards banquet followed the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.