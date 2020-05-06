The LongBow Ladies’ Golf League will begin play May 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Former members have been notified by email to register. The league invites women interested in playing 18-hole golf on Wednesdays throughout the summer to email Kathy Newton at kwomanlake@icloud.com for more information and a registration form.

