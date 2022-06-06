LongBow Ladies Golf League for June 1 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 6, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eighteen members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League teed off June 1 at 9:30 in a reverse shotgun event.Members were randomly paired in regular strokeplay. For results, they were grouped into three flights of six players each based on handicaps.Winners of both gross and net scores were:Flight 1 (handicaps 16-23) Pat Roush gross 88 and 72 netFlight 2 (handicaps 24-27) Jeanne Major 103 gross and 79 netFlight 3 (handicaps 28-50) Dianne Larson gross 103 and 70 netThree chip-ins were recorded — Cindy Gross on 15 for par, Mary Hagelie for par on 2 and Dianne Larson on 11.Following the 18-hole round, the league held its first social activity. The golfers gathered in the clubhouse for snacks, beverages and a chance to visit with each other. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longbow Ladies Golf League Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lakeside Concerts return to Hackensack Akeley woman crashes car into apartment building; arrested for DUI Roger Fagerman Kay Johnson Lois Anderson Latest e-Edition June 1, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
