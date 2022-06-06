Eighteen members of the LongBow Ladies Golf League teed off June 1 at 9:30 in a reverse shotgun event.

Members were randomly paired in regular strokeplay.  For results, they were grouped into three flights of six players each based on handicaps.

Winners of both gross and net scores were:

Flight 1 (handicaps 16-23) Pat Roush gross 88 and 72 net

Flight 2 (handicaps 24-27) Jeanne Major 103 gross and 79 net

Flight 3 (handicaps 28-50) Dianne Larson gross 103 and 70 net

Three chip-ins were recorded — Cindy Gross on 15 for par, Mary Hagelie for par on 2 and Dianne Larson on 11.

Following the 18-hole round, the league held its first social activity. The golfers gathered in the clubhouse for snacks, beverages and a chance to visit with each other.

